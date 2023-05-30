Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to develop Andhra Pradesh in the last four years, alleges BJP leader G.V.L. Narasimha Rao

May 30, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - GUNTUR

BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy failed in developing the State in the last four years.

Addressing the media here on May 30 (Tuesday), Mr. Narasimha Rao said, in contrast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had shown the path to development and welfare in the last nine years.

On the occasion of Mr. Modi completing nine years in office, the BJP leaders were conducting various activities across the State to create awareness among the public and highlight the achievements of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

He said the BJP government was balancing both welfare and development, apart from improving social infrastructure, Mr. Narasimha Rao said.

Mr. Narendra Modi was focussing on sectors such as infrastructure, security, defence, health, education, employment generation, and launched ‘Make in India’ initiative, he said.

At the same time, the Centre launched a host of welfare schemes for the benefit of the poor, he said.

‘A.P. in financial crisis’

In contrast, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy pushed the State into a deep financial crisis in the name of welfare, Mr. Narasimha Rao alleged.

He said India emerged as the fifth largest economy under the leadership of Mr. Narendra Modi.

“The country is ahead of others in the defence sector. India produced more than 220 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses and provided the same to various countries. The Union government constructed new Parliament House by spending ₹900 crore in an extent of 13 acres of land in Delhi. The government provided free LPG connection to more than 10 crore women in the last nine years,” Mr. Narasimha Rao said, and hoped that the BJP would win in the general elections in 2024.