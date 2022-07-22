Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulates Draupadi Murmu
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Draupadi Murmu on her election as President of India on Thursday.
In a release, Mr. Jagan said that Ms. Murmu’s resolute victory reflected the social justice system of which YSRCP was an ardent follower.
"Andhra Pradesh has been in the forefront of the empowerment of women and weaker sections and Ms. Murmu's rich experience in public life would embellish the highest office she is elected to," Mr. Jagan said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.