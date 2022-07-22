Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulates Draupadi Murmu

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Draupadi Murmu on her election as President of India on Thursday.

In a release, Mr. Jagan said that Ms. Murmu’s resolute victory reflected the social justice system of which YSRCP was an ardent follower.

"Andhra Pradesh has been in the forefront of the empowerment of women and weaker sections and Ms. Murmu's rich experience in public life would embellish the highest office she is elected to," Mr. Jagan said.