Jagan Mohan Reddy commences distribution of Tabs to 8th class students in AP

December 21, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - EDLAPALLI (TSUNDUR MANDAL)

On his 50th birthday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan launched distribution of Byjus’s e-content Tabs to 8th standard students and faculty at a public meeting here, in Bapatla district, on Wednesday.

The distribution of 5,18,740 tabs in all the government and aided schools would be completed within a week, he announced.

He said the tabs were pre-loaded with the class subjects and solved questions, which would add value to the students in addition to their classroom knowledge.

“The technology enabled learning tabs have Secured Mobile Management Device, which would alert the parents, class teacher and Headmaster of the school on how the students are using them. Further, the devices will not allow the students to use them for any purpose other than academic and knowledge purposes. The students could exchange and get the tabs repaired within one week, by approaching the respective village/ward secretariat, if they have any problem with them,” Mr. Jagan said.

Mr. Jagan said the tabs were multilingual and the students could learn the subjects in both languages, including Telugu and English, for better understanding. This e-content would support classroom lessons, he added.

From this year onwards, every year the government would provide tabs to 8th standard students. The 8th standard students of the present academic year were being prepared to attend the 10th class exams in English medium in 2025 and they would be able to compete at the national and international level. They were being prepared on a par with the CBSE syllabus standards, he said.

Digital classrooms

The Chief Minister said that by next June, all the classrooms in 15,715 schools under the Nadu-Nedu would be converted into digital classrooms and equipped with Interactive Flat Panels. The students from sixth standard to twelfth standard would be able to learn through digital classrooms in the State, after this initiative.

“Lack of proper education is the reason behind all anomalies like rich and poor, social divide, suppression, classism and others”, observed Mr. Jagan.

Some people opposed the reforms in school education, like introduction of English medium and went to the courts, but the government was committed to empower the poor students by providing education in that language, the Chief Minister observed.