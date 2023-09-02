ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan congratulate ISRO on Aditya L-1 success

September 02, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the ISRO team for the successful launch of Aditya L-1, India’s maiden solar mission, and wished it would take the country’s space technology to greater heights.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said in a message that Aditya L-1 marked a historic milestone as India’s first space observatory tasked with studying the Sun. It served as a testament to India’s growing prowess in space technology and research.

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan said the ISRO deserved rich accolades for successfully dispatching Aditya L-1 solar observatory into space and the Modi government must also be appreciated for extending great support to ISRO in its endeavour to breach the frontiers of space science.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US