Jagan Mohan Reddy arrives in Pulivendula on three-day visit

He offers prayers at the samadhi of his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy

Published - October 29, 2024 07:20 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy offering prayers at ‘YSR Samadhi’, at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district on Tuesday.

YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy offering prayers at ‘YSR Samadhi’, at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district on Tuesday.

YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived at Pulivendula in Kadapa district from Bengaluru on a three-day tour of his constituency on October 29 (Tuesday).

Ahead of meeting the party functionaries, Mr. Jagan reached his family estate at Idupulapaya and prayed at the ‘YSR Samadhi’, the grave of his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Accompanied by party leaders, who included MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, Rajampeta MLA A. Amarnath Reddy, State spokesperson R. Sivaprasad, former Deputy CM S.B. Amzath Basha and former Chief Whip G. Srikanth Reddy, he garlanded YSR’s bust-size statue and paid tributes.

Mr. Jagan is expected to meet his constituents and discuss public issues pertaining to Pulivendula during the next two days.

Published - October 29, 2024 07:20 pm IST

