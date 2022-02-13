Jagan misleading people on Special Category Status issue: Keshav

‘When will the CM begin the fight he had promised before 2019 elections?’

Public Accounts Committee Chairman and TDP leader Payyavula Keshav has taken strong exception to the YSR Congress Party leaders who alleged that the discussion on Special Category Status (SCS) issue was thwarted by the Centre at the behest of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

“Why is that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not mention the SCS issue in his 14-page letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 3. Wat does he expect from the Centre? Does he think that the Prime Minister will grant the SCS without the CM asking for it?,” Mr. Keshav questioned.

Showing a video recording of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy before the 2019 elections promising to fight for the SCS by making 25 MPs resign to press the issue, Mr. Keshav sought an answer from Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as to when would he begin the fight and that when he does, the TDP can join him. “Does Mr. Jagan Moahn Reddy think that he is powerless to talk about the SCS or does he perceive that Mr. Naidu enjoy more clout in the Union government?,” he questioned.

“Let Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy speak something about the SCS. The TDP Ministers had resigned from the Union Cabinet and left the NDA over the SCS issue,” the TDP leader said.