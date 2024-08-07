ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan meets YSRCP activists injured in Nawabpeta attack

Published - August 07, 2024 03:24 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The former Chief Minister seeks Governor S. Abdul Nazeer’s intervention

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on August 6 (Tuesday) met Ginjupalli Srinivasa Rao, a party leader from Nawabpeta in Jaggayyapeta constituency, and other activists who were injured in an attack allegedly by the TDP cadre.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Chief Minister visited the hospital where the party activists were undergoing treatment. 

Addressing the media outside the hospital, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the attack on the YSRCP activists at Nawabpeta.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The TDP leaders are attacking the YSRCP activists and sympathisers. We will not be intimidated by such actions,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He made a fervent appeal to Andhra Pradesh Governor S.A. Abdul Nazeer to intervene and focus on the “deteriorating state of affairs”.

The injustices were brought to the notice of national political parties. It will be brought to the notice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and the Supreme Court too. Given the prevailing injustice, why the President’s Rule should not be imposed in Andhra Pradesh?” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US