Jagan meets YSRCP activists injured in Nawabpeta attack

The former Chief Minister seeks Governor S. Abdul Nazeer’s intervention

Published - August 07, 2024 03:24 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on August 6 (Tuesday) met Ginjupalli Srinivasa Rao, a party leader from Nawabpeta in Jaggayyapeta constituency, and other activists who were injured in an attack allegedly by the TDP cadre.

The former Chief Minister visited the hospital where the party activists were undergoing treatment. 

Addressing the media outside the hospital, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the attack on the YSRCP activists at Nawabpeta.

“The TDP leaders are attacking the YSRCP activists and sympathisers. We will not be intimidated by such actions,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

He made a fervent appeal to Andhra Pradesh Governor S.A. Abdul Nazeer to intervene and focus on the “deteriorating state of affairs”.

The injustices were brought to the notice of national political parties. It will be brought to the notice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and the Supreme Court too. Given the prevailing injustice, why the President’s Rule should not be imposed in Andhra Pradesh?” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

