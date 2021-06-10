Jagan meets NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman in Delhi

VIJAYAWADA

10 June 2021 23:39 IST

CM wants expenditure on housing scheme infra to be included in PMAY

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has requested NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar to include the expenditure entailed by the infrastructure component of ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme, in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to ease the burden on the State.

He informed Mr. Kumar during an official interaction in New Delhi on Thursday that the government undertook the construction of a total 28.30 lakh houses in 17,005 colonies under the Pedalandariki Illu scheme, for which 68,381 acres of land was acquired. It was targeted to build 15 lakh units in the current year. Basic infrastructure was estimated to cost ₹34,109 crore.

The Chief Minister also wanted Mr. Rajiv Kumar to facilitate the investment clearance for the Polavaram project as recommended by the PPA and CWC and accepted by the Technical Advisory Committee of Union Ministry of Jal Shakti.

He said the government targeted to complete the construction of the project as well as the resettlement and rehabilitation of the displaced people by June 2022. If it was to be accomplished, timely investment clearance was required, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.