Jagan meets High Court Chief Justice

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy met High Court in-charge Chief Justice Praveen Kumar recently. He felicitated Mr. Justice Praveen Kumar with a shawl. This was the first time that Mr. Jagan met the Chief Justice after assuming the office.

The duo was believed to have discussed various issues during the 45-minute meeting. The infrastructure needed for the High Court topped the agenda of the meeting.

It was learnt that a proposal to establish a Judicial Commission headed by a sitting judge, which Mr. Jagan announced during his swearing-in ceremony, to look into the contracts and land allocations during the last five years also came up for discussion.

Government advisor Ajeya Kallam, Advocate General Subrahmanya Sriram and others accompanied the Chief Minister.