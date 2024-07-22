GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jagan meets Governor, flags deteriorating law and order in AP

He urges Governor to take steps to initiate investigation by the Central government agencies into the atrocities of the TDP government

Published - July 22, 2024 05:30 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
File picture of YSR Congress Party president and Pulivendula MLA Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

File picture of YSR Congress Party president and Pulivendula MLA Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy | Photo Credit: KVS Giri

YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy met Governor S. Abdul Nazeer here on Sunday, and apprised him of the “grisly state of affairs” and “deteriorating law and order situation” in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy requested the Governor to take steps to initiate an investigation by the Central government agencies into the atrocities of the TDP government.

The YSRCP president alleged that constitutional institutions failed and the administration rendered paralysed in the State.

“There is no protection to life and dignity of the people. Leaders and workers of the ruling party, with their barbaric and inhumane activities, are spreading fear among the people,” he alleged.

Soon after coming to power, the TDP-led coalition government targeted those who didn’t support them in the recent elections, he alleged. The TDP targeted the known sympathisers of the YSRCP and started terrorising them by “humiliating, beating and even killing them,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged.

In this process, they destroyed the properties, establishments, including residential houses, causing widespread fear among people, he added.

In addition to personal attacks and vandalism, the ruling party cadre caused severe damage to government properties. They did not spare the village secretariats, RBKs, and Village Clinics that provide essential services to the people because these institutions were established by the YSRCP government, he alleged.

They also vandalised the statues of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajashekhara Reddy, he alleged.

