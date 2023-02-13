HamberMenu
Jagan meets Governor, conveys wishes

February 13, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife, Bharathi, presenting a memento to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and his wife, Suprava Harichandan, at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Bharathi Reddy met Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and his wife, Suprava Harichandan, at Raj Bhavan, on a courtesy visit, on Monday.

The Chief Minister conveyed his greetings to Mr. Harichandan, who has been appointed as the Chhattisgarh Governor.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the people of Andhra Pradesh would always remember Mr. Harichandan for his kindness, and the guidance given to the people and the State administration during the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The Chief Minister further said that he had received a lot of affection, cooperation and guidance from the Governor for the smooth functioning of the government and upkeep of the spirit of democracy.

