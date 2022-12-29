ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan meets Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud 

December 29, 2022 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy presents memento to Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy met Chief Justice of India Justice D.Y. Chandrachud who is on a visit to Vijayawada, on Thursday. 

Mr. Jagan welcomed Justice Chandrachud at a hotel in the city and presented him with a statute of Lord Venkateswara.  Justice Chandrachud is here to take part in several programmes as chief guest, including the inauguration of the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy and laying the foundation stone for Digitisation Centre of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday. 

He visited the Kanakadurga Temple in the evening and offered prayers to the presiding deity.  It is the first visit of Justice Chandrachud after he assumed the office of Chief Justice of India in November. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US