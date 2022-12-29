Jagan meets Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud 

December 29, 2022 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy met Chief Justice of India Justice D.Y. Chandrachud who is on a visit to Vijayawada, on Thursday.

Mr. Jagan welcomed Justice Chandrachud at a hotel in the city and presented him with a statute of Lord Venkateswara. Justice Chandrachud is here to take part in several programmes as chief guest, including the inauguration of the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy and laying the foundation stone for Digitisation Centre of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday.

He visited the Kanakadurga Temple in the evening and offered prayers to the presiding deity. It is the first visit of Justice Chandrachud after he assumed the office of Chief Justice of India in November.