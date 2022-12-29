HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jagan meets Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud 

December 29, 2022 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy presents memento to Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy presents memento to Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy met Chief Justice of India Justice D.Y. Chandrachud who is on a visit to Vijayawada, on Thursday. 

Mr. Jagan welcomed Justice Chandrachud at a hotel in the city and presented him with a statute of Lord Venkateswara.  Justice Chandrachud is here to take part in several programmes as chief guest, including the inauguration of the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy and laying the foundation stone for Digitisation Centre of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday. 

He visited the Kanakadurga Temple in the evening and offered prayers to the presiding deity.  It is the first visit of Justice Chandrachud after he assumed the office of Chief Justice of India in November. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.