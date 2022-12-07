Jagan making tall claims on welfare of Backward Classes, says Somu Veerraju

December 07, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BC Samajika Chaitanya Sabha organised in Eluru recently acknowledged the positive impact of the schemes implemented by the Modi government, he says

V. Raghavendra

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hails from the Backward Classes (BCs), earned respect for India among the comity of nations, whereas the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) had only tall claims to make about the welfare of these communities.

Addressing the media along with Rajya Sabha members G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and C.M. Ramesh in New Delhi on Wednesday, Mr. Veerraju said the BC Samajika Chaitanya Sabha organised by his party at Eluru recently was a grand success, where representatives of over 150 sub-castes acknowledged the positive impact of a slew of welfare schemes implemented by the Modi government, especially the ones related to education and employment.

The Gujarat model of development replicated by Mr. Modi helped India make rapid strides amidst the bleak global economic scenario, he observed.

Mr. Veerraju said Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power with the support of the BCs and took them for a ride later. The realisation that they were deceived by the Chief Minister dawned on them, but they could not speak out due to fear of a reprisal.

Overall, the State government was mired in corruption as the “family party’s” writ ran large. The YSRCP government was able to survive only due to the financial support extended by the Central government, he added.

