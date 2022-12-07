  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Diary: Business as usual in Doha

Jagan making tall claims on welfare of Backward Classes, says Somu Veerraju

BC Samajika Chaitanya Sabha organised in Eluru recently acknowledged the positive impact of the schemes implemented by the Modi government, he says

December 07, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hails from the Backward Classes (BCs), earned respect for India among the comity of nations, whereas the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) had only tall claims to make about the welfare of these communities.

Addressing the media along with Rajya Sabha members G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and C.M. Ramesh in New Delhi on Wednesday, Mr. Veerraju said the BC Samajika Chaitanya Sabha organised by his party at Eluru recently was a grand success, where representatives of over 150 sub-castes acknowledged the positive impact of a slew of welfare schemes implemented by the Modi government, especially the ones related to education and employment.

The Gujarat model of development replicated by Mr. Modi helped India make rapid strides amidst the bleak global economic scenario, he observed.

Mr. Veerraju said Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power with the support of the BCs and took them for a ride later. The realisation that they were deceived by the Chief Minister dawned on them, but they could not speak out due to fear of a reprisal.

Overall, the State government was mired in corruption as the “family party’s” writ ran large. The YSRCP government was able to survive only due to the financial support extended by the Central government, he added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.