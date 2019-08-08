Jagan makes strong pitch for help

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday made a strong pitch to the Centre to help Andhra Pradesh, which is struggling to overcome bifurcation blues.

Meeting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the first time after becoming Chief Minister, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the Minister to help Andhra Pradesh complete the Polavaram project, deal with revenue deficit and develop seven backward districts.

Special status

He also renewed his request for according Special Category Status (SCS) for the State.

Explaining that the State was in the midst of a severe financial crisis, he said his government came up with the Navaratnalu schemes to improve the living standards of people, and asked the Finance Minister to help in any way possible.

Road projects

Earlier in the day, Mr. Jagan made a courtesy call on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Before meeting Ms. Sitharaman, the Chief Minister met Union Minister of Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and discussed ways of improving road infrastructure in the State.

He urged Mr. Gadkari to allocate grants for the quick completion of the Amaravati-Anantapur Expressway and also converting some State highways into NHs.

Mr. Jagan also sought the Centre’s help for quick completion of the flyover at Benz Circle in Vijayawada.

Anantapur visit cancelled

Meanwhile, it was learnt that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy cancelled his tour of Kadapa and Anantapur districts on August 8 due to his extended stay in New Delhi. He is scheduled to participate in the launch of Kia Motors car. Finance Minister B. Rajendranath Reddy and other Ministers would represent the government, according to an official release.