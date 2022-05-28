Jagan made social justice a reality in Andhra Pradesh, say Ministers

YSRCP bus yatra evoking good response, they say

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has set a new narrative – ensuring social justice by political, social and economic empowerment of the Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Minorities – to usher in equitable development of all communities in the State, Ministers belonging to the SC, ST, BC, and minority communities, who were on a unique bus tour, ‘Samajika Nyaya Bheri’ (social justice campaign), said on Saturday.

The Cabinet expansion had created history with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy allotting 17 berths to the MLAs belonging to above communities. These Ministers had embarked on a bus yatra to take the message of social justice to the people.

The bus yatra that had begun in Srikakulam would conclude in Anantapur after passing through Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada, Guntur, Narsasraopet and Nandyal.

“The yatra has been evoking good response,” the Ministers said while sharing their experiences as the bus entered Guntur district. Later, a public meeting was organised at Narasaraopet.

“The ideology of Bahujan empowerment has been in existence only on paper, but Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it a reality. More than 1,000 leaders belonging to the BC, SC and ST communities have been given positions in the government – be it chairmen of various corporations or nominated posts. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has actually implemented the ideology of Jyotirao Phule, B.R. Ambedkar and Kanshiram in Andhra Pradesh,” said Minister for Information Ch. Venu Gopal Krishna.

Dig at Naidu

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy said TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu cannot claim legacy to any single welfare scheme, and it was ironic that he claimed himself a visionary.

“Unlike former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao who had introduced many welfare schemes such as ₹2-a-kg rice and prohibition, Mr. Naidu cannot claim that he has launched a single welfare scheme. His regime is synonymous with drought, unemployment, and farmers suicides,” he said.

On the other hand, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had ensured Direct Benefit Transfer of ₹1.40 lakh crore into the accounts of the beneficiaries and introduced schemes such as Amma Vodi and Rythu Bharosa, through which cash benefits were directly transferred into the accounts of the beneficiaries, Mr. Narayanaswamy added.

Home Minister T. Vanitha and Health Minister V. Rajani said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy gave utmost importance to women empowerment by allotting them crucial portifolios.

The Ministers, who entered Krishna district at Gannavaram, were accorded a rousing reception. They addressed a meeting at the Benz Circle.

Later, they had a short break at Acharya Nagarjuna University. Party national general secretary V. Vijaya Sai Reddy and general secretary and adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy interacted with them at the university.