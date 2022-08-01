Andhra Pradesh

Jagan made false promise on prohibition, says TDP

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA  August 01, 2022 21:53 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 21:53 IST

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member Nakka Ananda Babu has alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has cheated the public by going back on his electoral promise of implementing the liquor prohibition in a phased manner.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Mr. Anand Babu said it was surprising that Industries Minister Gudivada Amaranth had asserted that prohibition was never a part of the YSRCP manifesto, and that the manifesto was available on the walls of every government office. The Minister’s utterances showed the government’s bankruptcy. Instead of fulfilling the promises made to the people, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues were resorting to counter attacks on the Opposition leaders and the common man, he said. 

Women were opposing the policies of the YSRCP government and they would certainly teach a lesson to him at the right time, he added.

