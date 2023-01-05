Jagan turned A.P. more backward than Bihar, says Naidu

January 05, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had failed on all fronts, pushing the State into backwardness that was more than in Bihar.

Addressing the media at Kuppam on Thursday, the TDP chief said that fearing the public response to the opposition parties, the Jagan government took to rowdyism and foisting false cases against them. “There is an emergency-like situation in the State. The police should come forward to protect democracy, which is now in danger in the State. Even judges are targeted with false allegations. The police who fail to protect law and order are like criminals in uniforms. We are ready to file private cases against the erring police and see that their families felt the pinch of suffering involved in false cases,” Mr. Naidu said.

The TDP chief said that the entire State was now divided into five crore people and Jagan Mohan Reddy. “It is for the people to decide whether they want to protect the State from a sadistic Chief Minister,” he said.

Mr. Naidu alleged that district Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy was resorting to “extortion from granite quarries and intimidating them with fines”. He appealed to the quarry owners not to fear the threats and stay away from making any payments. The TDP chief said that he would also visit Punganur (the Minister’s constituency) to deal with Mr. Reddy’s hegemony.

‘Richest CM’

Referring to the fall of Mao Zedong in China after the public opposed him, Mr. Naidu said that people would no longer tolerate the “atrocious” regime of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. It was ridiculous that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to win all the 175 seats in the State with a claim that he stood for the welfare of the poor, but he happened to be the richest Chief Minister in India, with riches more than the collective assets of all Chief Ministers. In addition to this, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had “amassed lakhs of crores through corruption”, Mr. Naidu alleged.

Mr. Naidu maintained that in his 45 years of political career, he was unblemished and none dared to file a case against him. Referring to the development during his regime, the TDP chief said that it pained him to watch the State turning into the capital for drugs.

Call to party cadre

Earlier, interacting with the party cadres from Kuppam and all over the Chittoor district, Mr. Naidu told them to set aside their differences and work in unity to capture power in the State. He said that the YSRCP leaders terrorised the people of Kuppam and won the elections to the local bodies. “Now, the war should be one-sided for the TDP in Kuppam,” Mr. Naidu said.