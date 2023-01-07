ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan likely to function from Visakhapatnam after April 1, says Industries Minister Amarnath

January 07, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

All arrangements are being made to start the functioning of the State administration from Visakhapatnam, he says

V. Kamalakara Rao

Visakhapatnam

Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath has said that there is a possibility of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy operating from Visakhapatnam after April 1.

“I personally feel that it will be good if it happens with immediate effect,” Mr. Amarnath said while addressing the media here on Saturday.

Mr. Amarnath said all arrangements were being made to start the functioning of the State administration from Visakhapatnam, and people were eagerly waiting to see the city as Executive capital.

Referring to the meeting of the Uttarandhra Charcha Vedika (North Coastal Andhra discussion forum) held in the city, Mr. Amarnath asked, if the Vedika was really interested in the development of the North Andhra region, why was the issue of Visakhapatnam as Executive capital not discussed.

He further said that the meeting was organised by leaders such as Konathala Ramakrishna, Nadendla Manohar, Ch. Ayyana Patrudu and G. Rudra Raju, “who have no foothold in the region and have been in the cold for long.”

