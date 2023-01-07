HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jagan likely to function from Visakhapatnam after April 1, says Industries Minister Amarnath

All arrangements are being made to start the functioning of the State administration from Visakhapatnam, he says

January 07, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao

Visakhapatnam

Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath has said that there is a possibility of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy operating from Visakhapatnam after April 1.

“I personally feel that it will be good if it happens with immediate effect,” Mr. Amarnath said while addressing the media here on Saturday.

Mr. Amarnath said all arrangements were being made to start the functioning of the State administration from Visakhapatnam, and people were eagerly waiting to see the city as Executive capital.

Referring to the meeting of the Uttarandhra Charcha Vedika (North Coastal Andhra discussion forum) held in the city, Mr. Amarnath asked, if the Vedika was really interested in the development of the North Andhra region, why was the issue of Visakhapatnam as Executive capital not discussed.

He further said that the meeting was organised by leaders such as Konathala Ramakrishna, Nadendla Manohar, Ch. Ayyana Patrudu and G. Rudra Raju, “who have no foothold in the region and have been in the cold for long.”

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.