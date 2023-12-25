Jagan likely to complete rejig of party in-charges of Assembly constituencies by December-end

December 25, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to focus on the reshuffle of the party’s Assembly constituency in-charges and sitting MLAs from December 26 (Tuesday), sources say, adding that the exercise would be completed before December 31, 2023.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has already named new in-charges for 11 constituencies, keeping in mind the performance of the MLAs. YSRCP senior leaders have been saying that about 30 to 40 sitting MLAs would not be given a chance to contest the 2024 elections.

However, sources say that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is firm on changing at least 50 sitting MLAs as the survey reports are not encouraging.

The Chief Minister is working on the other constituencies and is likely to bring more changes. The exercise will take a few more days. He will come up with the new list by the end of this month,” says a YSRCP senior leader on the condition of anonymity.

Referring to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy‘s hint during a recent Cabinet meeting that the elections might be advanced by about 20 days, another YSRCP senior leader says that the reshuffling of faces in all 175 Assembly constituencies might be completed in about a week.

“After perusing the survey reports in fine detail, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to focus on the constituencies where internal bickering is palpable and chances of the sitting MLAs winning are bleak. There are about 50 MLAs who did not go to the people may have to move out of the constituencies,” the leader says.

The reshuffle of Assembly constituency in-charges was done on December 11 on the basis of internal surveys. The Samajika Sadhikara Yatra, Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam and a host of other public outreach progammes indicate the sense of urgency within the YSRCP to brace for the forthcoming elections.

The organisational reform, with an eye on future electoral gain, is making many legislators jittery. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s move is causing tremors within the party. Some sitting MLAs are feeling it with a sense of insecurity. “We do not know who and when we would get the call from the party president. We are waiting for it,” says a sitting MLA from the undivided Krishna district.