Jagan likely to commission new temple chariot at Antarvedi on February 19

East Godavari District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy and Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swami temple at Antarvedi on Friday.

ANTARVEDI (EAST GODAVARI)

06 February 2021 01:39 IST

It will mark the commencement of celebrations preceding ‘Kalyanotsav’

Authorities of East Godavari district and the Endowments Department are making arrangements for the annual ‘Kalyanotsav’ at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swami temple here on February 23.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to kick-start the celebrations and commission the new temple chariot on February 19.

The authorities on Friday chalked out an action plan for the peaceful conduct of ‘Kalyanotsav’ as it coincided with the gram panchayat elections.

The police have been asked to gear up for the Chief Minister’s visit.

Meanwhile, the old chariot, which was gutted recently, continues to be under watch by the police for further investigation.

Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said additional teams would be deployed for the ‘Kalyanotsav’.

“Special focus will be on guarding the old chariot. Thousands of devotees are expected to throng the temple for the event this year,” he said.

Special buses

District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy, at a review meeting here, said that 130 buses would be operated to the temple from different parts of the district. This apart, basic facilities would be provided to the visiting pilgrims, he said.

Accompanied by Amalapuram Sub-Collector Himanshu Kaushik, Mr. Muralidhar and Mr. Nayeem Asmi inspected the new chariot.