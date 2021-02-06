Jagan likely to commission new temple chariot at Antarvedi on February 19

Authorities of East Godavari district and the Endowments Department are making arrangements for the annual ‘Kalyanotsav’ at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swami temple here on February 23.
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to kick-start the celebrations and commission the new temple chariot on February 19.
The authorities on Friday chalked out an action plan for the peaceful conduct of ‘Kalyanotsav’ as it coincided with the gram panchayat elections.
The police have been asked to gear up for the Chief Minister’s visit.
Meanwhile, the old chariot, which was gutted recently, continues to be under watch by the police for further investigation.
Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said additional teams would be deployed for the ‘Kalyanotsav’.
“Special focus will be on guarding the old chariot. Thousands of devotees are expected to throng the temple for the event this year,” he said.
Special buses
District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy, at a review meeting here, said that 130 buses would be operated to the temple from different parts of the district. This apart, basic facilities would be provided to the visiting pilgrims, he said.
Accompanied by Amalapuram Sub-Collector Himanshu Kaushik, Mr. Muralidhar and Mr. Nayeem Asmi inspected the new chariot.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath