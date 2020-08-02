Jagan leading a destructive regime, says Yanamala

VIJAYAWADA

02 August 2020 23:22 IST

‘How can trifurcation of capital ensure comprehensive development?’

Making light of the YSRCP claims on comprehensive development of all the three regions of the State, TDP Polit Bureau member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Sunday wondered whether “trifurcation” of the capital qualified to be call development.

In a statement, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had established the Pulivendula Area Development Authority to develop his constituency, but had abolished the A.P. Capital Region Development Authority that was aimed at developing all the 13 districts of the State.

“There is zero development in all the three regions of Rayalaseema, Coastal and North Coastal Andhra in the last 14 months,” the TDP leader alleged.

‘Many projects shelved’

Over 139 companies in the Amaravati capital region and thousands of jobs had vanished into thin area due to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision on capital, he said.

“The MedTech Zone and FinTech Valley projects in Visakhapatnam have been shelved. The ₹70,000-crore Adani Data Centre has been driven away from the North Coastal Andhra region. Similar is the fate of the Lulu Group’s multi-crore project in Visakhapatnam. The YSRCP rule has turned the Port City into a haven for land grabbers and property offenders. The common people in the city are feeling insecure,” Mr. Ramakrishnudu said.

In Rayalaseema, the YSRCP cadres were threatening the managements of solar power plants, he alleged. In Prakasam district, the ₹25,000-crore paper and pulp industry had gone back.

“From these instances, it is clear that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is running a destructive, and not a development regime. Violence, demolitions and destructions are the foundations on which the Chief Minister is building his empire,” he ridiculed.