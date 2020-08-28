Jagan lays stone for Vedadri lift scheme

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the YSR Vedadri Lift Irrigation project remotely from his camp office on Friday.
The project is scheduled for completion by February 2021.
On the occasion, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the project would irrigate 38,627 acres spread over Nandigama Jaggaiahpet, Vatsavai and Penuganchiprolu in Krishna district.
Drinking water
Besides, drinking water would be supplied to 30 villages under the DBR Branch Canal and Jaggaiahpet Municipality through the project.
“The government targets to supply 2.7 tmcft water by spending ₹490 crore,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, and added, “Though the Krishna is close to the area, the previous government could not take up the project.”
He further said that the YSRCP government could lay the stone for the project in 14 months of coming to power. “We are determined to complete it by February 2021,” he added.
Jaggaiahpet MLA Samineni Udayabhanu said, “It is a marriage anniversary gift from the Chief Minister. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is a farmers’ saviour. The farmers of the region are very happy.”
Ministers Anil Kumar Yadav, Perni Venkatramaiah, and Kodali Venkateswara Rao, MLAs M. Jaganmohan Rao and K. Anil Kumar, women’s commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma, and district Collector A.Md. Imtiaz participated in the event from Vedadri.
