Jagan lays stone for medical college in Paderu

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 October 2020 20:02 IST

The government is committed to welfare of tribal people, says Chief Minister

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has laid the foundation stone for establishment of Dr. YSR Tribal Medical College at Paderu in the Agency area of the district, in virtual mode, on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister spoke about the commitment of his government towards the welfare of tribal people. He recalled that he had come to know about the problems of the tribal people in getting modern medical facilities during his ‘padayatra’.

The medical college would be set up at a cost of ₹500 crore -- ₹195 crore from CSS (Centrally Sponsored Scheme) and ₹305 crore from the State government. In all, 22 main and ancillary buildings, like teaching hospital, medical college, nursing college, utilities, nurses hostels and residential quarters, with a total built up area of 15.05 lakh sft., would be be constructed.

As declared in the election manifesto of YSRCP, tribal people would be made farmers to enable them stand on their feet. The 'Navaratnalu' scheme was being implemented in right earnest. The target of the government was that each tribal family should have at least two acres of land in their possession, he said.

The boundaries would be earmarked to prevent disputes and ₹13,500 would be given to each family under Rythu Bharosa. He said that 50% of the nominated posts would be given to SC s and STs. Proposals have been sent to the Centre for appointment of the SC/ST Commission. ST families would be given free power up to 200 units, said the Chief Minister.

‘Red letter day’

Deputy Chief Minister and Tribal Welfare Minister Pushpa Srivani described the distribution of ROFR pattas to the tribal people as a red letter day in the history of Girijans. Reiterating the commitment of the Chief Minister for the welfare of tribal people, she recalled that the government had cancelled the bauxite mining orders.

District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that pattas were being distributed to 48,053 families under the purview of Paderu ITDA.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Araku MLA Chetti Phalguna, Paderu MLA K. Bhagyalakshmi and MP G. Madhavi were present.

Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy, ITDA PO Venkateswar Salijamula, RDO K. Lakshmi Siva Jyothi and Medical Council Member T. Narasinga Rao were among those who attended the programme.