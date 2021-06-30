Jagan lays stone for Krishna flood bank strengthening work

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled a pylon and laid a foundation stone for widening and strengthening work of the Krishna flood bank at Kondaveetivagu lift irrigation scheme site near Prakasam barrage here on Wednesday.

The work, being done from Kondaveetivagu scheme to Rayapudi, is estimated to cost ₹150 crore. For this, the funds belonging to Amaravati Smart and Sustainable City Corporation Limited will be utilised.

As part of the project, a 10-metre wide two-way road will be laid along with two lanes for walking. Besides, the Kondaveetivagu bridge will be renovated and an outfall sluice built between Venkatayapalem and Rayapudi.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy, Ministers Mekathoti Sucharitha, Botcha Satyanarayana, P. Anil Kumar Yadav, Kurasala Kannababu and Cherukuvada Sriranganatha Raju were among those present.