Jagan lays foundation stone for Krishna flood bank strengthening work

VIJAYAWADA

30 June 2021 15:07 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled a pylon and laid foundation stone for widening and strengthening work of Krishna river flood bank at Kondaveetivagu lift irrigation scheme site near Prakasam barrage here on Wednesday.

The work, being done from Kondaveetivagu scheme to Rayapudi, is estimated to cost ₹150 crore. For this, the funds that belong to Amaravati Smart and Sustainable City Corporation Limited will be utilised.

As part of the project, a 10-metre wide two-way road will be laid along with two lanes for walking. Besides, the Kondaveetivagu bridge will be renovated and an outfall sluice between Venkatayapalem and Rayapudi.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy, Ministers Mekathoti Sucharitha, Botsa Satyanarayana, P. Anil Kumar Yadav, Kurasala Kannababu and Cherukuvada Sriranganatha Raju were among those present.