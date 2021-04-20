Jagan launches zero interest subvention scheme for farmers

Benefit for those who had availed themselves of loan during 2019-20 rabi and repaid it in time

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said that his government had provided a financial assistance of ₹65,000 crore to the farmers under various schemes.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was speaking after launching the YSR Zero Interest Crop Loan Scheme.

Under the scheme, an amount of ₹128.47 crore was directly credited into the bank accounts of the 6.27 lakh farmers who had availed themselves of crop loan of up to ₹1 lakh during the 2019-20 rabi season and repaid the amount within stipulated time.

‘Promises fulfilled’

“I am happy to note that all the promises made in Navaratnalu pertain to the farmers, and we have hand-held the farmers right from providing seed to selling their crops. I feel that we have implemented every promise made to the farmers. I urge all the farmers to register the details in e-crop as it ensures easier access to all the schemes. I urge all the farmers to provide details of the crop patterns in kharif,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Stating that there were four reasons behind the travails of the farmers, the Chief Minister said the government was committed to mitigating the sufferings of the farmers. The government had already paid all the arrears, he said.

“The welfare of the State is entwined with the welfare of the farmers and farm workers. If the farmer is doing well, the farm workers will be happy. A recent FAO study showed that 62% of the population in India is still dependant on agriculture. I am happy to note that we have done our best to make the lives of farmers better. We are crediting the zero interest subvention amount of ₹128.47 crore directly into accounts of 6.30 lakh farmers. So far, we have provided ₹1,132.54 crore as zero interest subvention to 61.22 lakh farmers. If we take the amount credited on Tuesday, it is almost ₹1,300 crore. I have taken these decisions after seeing the travails of the farmers during my padayatra,” he said.

Minister for Agriculture K. Kanna Babu, Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, and Secretary (marketing) Y. Madhusudana Reddy were present.