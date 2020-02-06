Jagan launches website,Rythu Bharosa logo

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a logo of Rythu Bharosa centres and a website. The website acts as a platform to buy seeds through the Rythu Bharosa centres. The onus lies on the government to meet the expectations of the farmers that quality seeds were supplied to them. Ensure that irregularities do not take place in the supply of seeds, he said at a review meeting on Agri Mission on Thursday.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to display the list of minimum support price (MSP) for each crop at procurement centres and also at village secretariats. The government intervention mandates if the farmer was being paid less than the price fixed. The payments to the farmers have to be made immediately after their produce was purchased. Also, verify and discuss with farmers regarding the price paid for their produce, on a weekly basis. The Agriculture Department should own the Rythu Bharosa centres and the Marketing Department has to focus its attention on godowns and cold storages, he said.

Suggesting the officials to encourage the farmers who do not use drugs/medicines to increase milk supply, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the milk can be marketed as ‘organic milk’ by increasing the remunerative prices suitably.

Legal cell

Responding to the Chief Minister’s suggestion to take a serious view of the cases relating to the supply of spurious seeds, the officials said that a legal cell in the Agriculture Department was being established. There was a positive response from fertilisers and seeds companies. Reputed companies were satisfied with the decisions of the government. The Rythu Bharosa centres would provide a better opportunity to the companies, which were willing to sell the fertilisers and seeds at low prices. The bengal gram seeds were being supplied in a big way as per the recommendations of the university, they said.

