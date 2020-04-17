Jagan launches one lakh rapid testing kits

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday launched one lakh rapid testing kits which were despatched from Seoul in South Korea in a chartered flight. The kits would display results in about 10 minutes and they would be despatched to all districts in four to five days.

Sander Medicaids Pvt. Ltd. Managing director Rajiv Sindhi and director Muralidhar handed over the kits to Mr. Jagan.

The Chief Minister said COVID-19 testing would gain momentum with the arrival of the new kits.

The rapid kits will have two strips — IgG and IgM. The government placed an order for 10 lakh kits. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has given approval to use the kits manufactured by South Korean company SD Biosensor, said the company authorities.

Government officials said that the kits would be used in community testing.

Stepping up the pace

Only one virology laboratory was available in the State prior to the outbreak of coronavirus. The government took measures on a war-footing and established labs in Vijayawada, Kakinada, Anantapur, Guntur, Kadapa and Visakhapatnam in just two weeks. More than 2,100 tests were being conducted every day at these labs. Also, TrueNAT kits were available in good numbers, which helped in conducting the tests at a greater pace. As many as 16,555 tests were conducted as on April 16.

Andhra Pradesh conducted 331 tests per million, while it was 549 in Rajasthan, 485 in Kerala and 446 in Maharashtra, the officials said.

Critical care system

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister took major decisions, including putting in place a critical care management system in every district, after a detailed briefing by senior officials of the Health Department. Two doctors would be available round the clock in this call centre and they are trained to give guidelines to doctors on duty at COVID hospitals, isolation centres and quarantine centres.

Mr. Jagan also wanted the Health Department to take care of those above 40 years of age and also enquired about the facilities in quarantine centres.

Officials said apart from tackling the COVID -19 cases, they are ensuring regular, emergency, and Aarogyasri services are not affected. Members are being kept in single rooms at quarantine centres, they added.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang and Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Jawahar Reddy were among those present.