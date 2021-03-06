Andhra PradeshVIJAYAWADA 06 March 2021 00:58 IST
Comments
Jagan launches AP Fact Check website, Twitter account
Updated: 06 March 2021 00:58 IST
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday launched ‘AP Fact Check’ website and Twitter account which are intended to counter the fake news being spread against the government by some interests.
Mr. Jagan said that the government would condemn the malicious content, through the above platforms duly backed by evidence.
He said the authorities should also take action against those waging false propaganda, which was damaging the reputation of individuals and the system. “No one has the right to corrupt systems with personal intentions. No one should do things that mislead systems,” he stated.
More In Andhra Pradesh
Read more...