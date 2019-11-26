Jagan launches anti-corruption helpline

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched Citizens’ Help Centre, 14400, to register complaints on corruption at his camp office on Monday. People can lodge complaints relating to corruption on this toll-free number. The process of investigation into the complaints and follow-up action will be completed in 15-30 days.

Mr. Jagan also released posters in English and Telugu to bring awareness among the public on the helpline. The main slogan on the poster reads: “Let’s join hands to eradicate corruption and the like.”

After the launch, the Chief Minister called the helpline and enquired about its functioning.

He directed the officials to complete the investigation into the complaints within the stipulated period without fail.

A promise kept

Minister for municipal administration Botcha Satyanarayana and DGP Goutham Sawang were among those present. It may be recalled that Mr. Jagan addressing the gathering after the swearing-in ceremony had announced that a call centre would be opened at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) for the convenience of the public, who have grievances relating to graft, discrimination or on not receiving the benefits of government schemes.

This is among the several measures being taken by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in addition to those in the party manifesto.