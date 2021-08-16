Jagan launches ₹4,500 crore Naadu-Nedu-2 to give fillip to 16,000 schools in AP

P.Gannavaram (EAST GODAVARI):

16 August 2021 13:38 IST

The CM also launched distribution of school kits worth of Rs.726 crore

Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday launched the second phase Naadu-Nedu programme at Z.P.High School here in Konaseema region in East Godavari district to renovate 16,000 government schools by spending ₹4,500 crore in Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister has also launched the distribution of Jagananna Vidhya Kanuka-2, spending a whopping ₹726 crore to provide the education kits to the 4.73 crore students of government and aided schools in the academic year 2021-22.

The kit comprises of three pairs of uniform cloths, books, stationary and shoes. This year, the dictionary is an additional gift. For the primary and upper primary students, SCERT dictionary will be presented and Oxford Dictionary will be given to the high school students.

At Z.P. High School here in Konaseema region, Mr. Jaganmohan has dedicated the achievements of the first phase Naadu-Nedu programme to the people of Andhra Pradesh. In the first phase, as many as 15,000 government schools have been renovated by spending ₹3,600 crore.

Accompanied by group of Ministers including Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, B.C.Welfare Minister Ch.Venugopala Krishna, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, the Chief Minister has inspected the Z.P.High School here.

East Godavari Collector Ch. Hari Kiran explained the facilities and teaching methods in the Z.P. High School and shared experiences of the prestigious Naadu-Nedu programme in the East Godavari district.