Jagan lashes out at oppn., media for ‘smear campaign’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with the beneficiary students and mothers at the Jagananna Vidya Deevena fund disbursal at SVU Stadium in Tirupati on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Assaults, question paper leak the handiwork of TDP, he alleges

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has lashed out at the opposition parties and a section of the media for resorting to a ‘smear campaign’ against his government and politicising every incident witnessed in the State.

Citing the instances of physical assault and rape of women, and the question paper leak that surfaced recently, he tore into the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the media houses supporting it for misrepresenting facts and blowing things out of proportion.

After launching ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’, the flagship programme meant to support the educational needs of students, he addressed a public meeting here on Thursday when he pointed out that the leakage of question papers was reported from schools managed by a former Minister in the TDP Cabinet.

On the leaked question papers immediately appearing on social media platforms, he called it a ‘mala fide attempt’ to tarnish the government’s image.

Referring to the back-to-back rape and molestation incidents witnessed in the State, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the perpetrators as ‘TDP supporters’.

“The unfortunate events reported from Guntur, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam point to the involvement of TDP men. This shows that the opposition party is unable to digest the support the government is getting from womenfolk in the State,” he charged. He called upon the public to pray to Lord Venkateswara ‘from this holy Tirupati to save the State from these unprincipled elements’.

With the click of a button, the Chief Minister later disbursed ₹709 crore to 10.85 lakh beneficiaries under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena.