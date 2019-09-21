Jagan, KCR to meet again on September 24

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao will meet on September 24 to discuss the diversion of Godavari water to the Krishna basin to mitigate water problems in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad. Engineers of both States will take part in the meeting.

The two Chief Ministers had already met a couple of months ago. Subsequently, committees in both States had been formed to study the proposal. Mr. Jagan and Mr. Rao were supposed to meet soon after the committees submitted their reports. But the meeting had not been scheduled so far for various reasons.Mr. Rao had announced in the Telangana Assembly recently that they were trying to divert river Godavari waters Krishna basin. Close on its heels, the meeting has been scheduled.

Both governments firmly resolved to utilise water from Godavari river to mitigate water problems in Rayalaseema region in Andhra Pradesh and Palamuru, Nalgonda areas in Telangana. The idea is to take 4 tmcft Godavari water to Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam, thereby providing water for both drinking and irrigation to several parts of both States.