Jagan, KCR raking up needless row over Krishna waters: Somu

11 July 2021 23:59 IST

‘Linking of rivers only solution to riparian conflicts’

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrashekhar Rao are enacting a drama to cheat the people by raking up a needless controversy over the sharing of Krishna waters, BJP State President Somu Veerraju has alleged.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Mr. Veerraju further alleged that both Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Mr. Rao were hand-in-glove in the entire issue.

If the State government was sincere in a finding a solution to the issue, it should take it up with appropriate constitutional bodies, including the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), instead of taking up public campaigns, he said.

Irrigation projects

The BJP would take up agitations in every district to press for early completion of a large number of small irrigation projects pending for long to make best use of the available water resources, he said.

Mr. Veerraju said 60 projects pending across the State, including Thotapalli, Nagavalli, Veligonda, Gundlakamma and Galeru Nagari, should be completed on a war-footing. It was just not enough to focus attention only on Polavaram project, he added.

“The BJP is of the view that rivers are national assets and they should be linked to find a permanent solution to riparian rows,” he said.

The drought-prone Prakasam should be allotted at least 10 tmcft of Godavari waters during transfer from the Godavari basin to the Krishna basin, he said.