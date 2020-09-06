Jagan, KCR praised for scoring well in EoDB rankings

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Southern region chairman Satish Reddy congratulated the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and K. Chandrasekhar Rao, for making it to the top three positions in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) rankings .

Mr. Reddy said that proactive policy measures along with a specific focus on EoDB earned A.P. and Telangana the top ranks in various parameters.

He complimented both Chief Ministers on their governments’ path-breaking initiatives and observed that their dynamic leadership positioned South India as an economic powerhouse in the country.