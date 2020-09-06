Andhra Pradesh

Jagan, KCR praised for scoring well in EoDB rankings

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Southern region chairman Satish Reddy congratulated the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and K. Chandrasekhar Rao, for making it to the top three positions in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) rankings .

Mr. Reddy said that proactive policy measures along with a specific focus on EoDB earned A.P. and Telangana the top ranks in various parameters.

He complimented both Chief Ministers on their governments’ path-breaking initiatives and observed that their dynamic leadership positioned South India as an economic powerhouse in the country.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 6, 2020 11:56:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/jagan-kcr-praised-for-scoring-well-in-eodb-rankings/article32538148.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story