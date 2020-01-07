Jagan, KCR likely to meet on Jan. 13

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to meet his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao on January 13.

The meeting will be arranged tentatively at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad, the official bungalow of the Telangana Chief Minister, on the eve of Sankranti.

Both the leaders are expected to discuss the issues pertaining to the A.P. Reorganisation Act. This will be the third meeting between them in the last seven months. The agenda of the meeting is not known.

Inter-linking of rivers

When they met on September 24, 2019, the two leaders had a lengthy discussion on the diversion of the Godavari waters to the Krishna, and decided to go ahead with the inter-linking process with less land acquisition.

The officials are tight-lipped on whether the meeting is being convened on the initiative of Mr. Rao or Mr. Reddy.

The meeting assumes significance as it is reported in a section of the media that the relations between both States are under stress of late. There have also been reports of both States deciding to put up a joint fight against the Centre’s policies.

Though Mr. Reddy’s office condemned the media reports as false and fabricated, Mr. Rao did not deny it.

Later, the State government put the joint irrigation project on the backburner.

The proposed meeting also evokes some interest as it will be held in the wake of the government’s plan to shift the Capital to Visakhapatnam.

Assembly session on Jan. 18?

The Cabinet is scheduled to meet on January 18. A special session of the State Assembly is likely to be conducted the same day to discuss the Capital issue.