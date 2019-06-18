Jagan, KCR for amicable solution to bifurcation issues

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao met on Monday to resolve the pending bifurcation issues “amicably.” This is the second time that Mr. Rao is visiting the State in just 20 days.

River water disputes

The division of public sector organisations and their employees listed under Schedule IX and X, division of electricity employees, power dues, etc, which are to be resolved yet, were discussed. There is no headway though many committees were constituted to resolve these matters as both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh stuck to their stands. Both Chief Ministers have “decided to look at the issues with a positive approach.”

They discussed the water issues in the wake of Governor ESL Narasimhan’s plans to organise a meeting of irrigation officials of both States on June 24.

They would meet again after the meeting to take a final decision. A.P. and Telangana are arguing before the Brajesh Kumar Tribunal with regard to Krishna waters. Telangana has been demanding that 45 tmcft out of total 80 tmcft of water which is being diverted from river Godavari through the Pattiseema project be given to it.

The A.P. government did not agree to it. In addition, A.P, has been demanding that Telangana give a share in the 240 tmcft, which it is diverting from the Godavari to the Krishna. Both States have lodged complaints with the Centre, Krishna and Godavari Boards umpteen times in this regard.

Mr. Rao reportedly believes that the environment is conducive for resolving all the outstanding issues. Mr. Jagan too responded in a similar fashion. The duo met a day ahead of the fifth anniversary of the bifurcation of A.P., to discuss about transfer of buildings housing A.P. government offices in Hyderabad. Mr. Jagan agreed to hand over the buildings belonging to A.P. to Telangana. The Governor then issued orders.

Explaining the features of the Kaleshwaram project constructed on the Godavari, Mr. Rao invited Mr. Jagan to attend the inauguration ceremony scheduled for June 21. It is learnt that Mr. Jagan responded positively to the invitation.

Mr. Jagan, while he was Leader of the Opposition, had opposed the project and accused Telangana of diverting Godavari waters. He had also accused then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of failure to protect the State’s interests.