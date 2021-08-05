Jagan jumps on the ‘Koo’ bandwagon

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has joined the Koo app, a micro blogging website and social networking platform.

In a release, the company informed that the Chief Minister’s Office and the A.P. Digital Corporation had joined the website where the government could interact with the users in English as well as in Telugu.

Welcoming Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Koo Founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna said, “We are very happy to extend a warm welcome to the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. His presence on the platform will help all of his followers to easily keep in touch with him and his thoughts and opinions daily.”

Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka said, “We believe that his presence on our platform will benefit the Telugu-speaking community across the world.”

They said prominent persons from the film industry such as Tanikella Bharani, Vijayashanti, L.B. Sri Ram, Eesha Rebba, Anushka Shetty, Naga Shourya and others too had joined the Koo app.

The platform can be accessed via browsers or smartphone applications.