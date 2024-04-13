ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan is the only credible leader in Andhra Pradesh, says YSRCP leader

April 13, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

‘He implemented welfare schemes effectively in spite of COVID-19 and other financial challenges faced by the State after bifurcation’

The Hindu Bureau

YSRCP leader Dharmana Rammanohar Naidu addressing NRGEA labourers at Singupuram of Srikakulam district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

YSR Congress Party senior leader Dharmana Rammanohar Naidu on Saturday said that only Chief Minister Y.S. Jaga Mohan Reddy was credible leader in the State as he implemented almost all the assurances given during 2019 general elections.

He interacted with villagers and NREGA workers of Alikam, Naira, Singurpuam and other areas of Srikakulam constituency. Speaking on the occasion, he said that only Mr. Jagan ensured corruption-free administration and implemented welfare schemes effectively in spite of COVID-19 and other financial challenges faced by the State after bifurcation.

Mr. Rammanohar Naidu said that people who got benefited with welfare schemes were eagerly waiting for the victory of YSRCP candidate Dharmana Prasada Rao in the forthcoming general elections.

