Jagan is the most corrupt Chief Minister: DL Ravindra Reddy

December 22, 2022 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - CHITTOOR

ormer Minister D.L. Ravindra Reddy said that the ruling YSR Congress Party would not get even a single-digit seat in the ensuing Assembly elections in 2024. He said he had never seen a “corrupt Chief Minister” like Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his entire political career.

“Before coming to power, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had told party members that he would never resort to corruption. But, from day one of the YSRCP government coming to power, corruption has been rampant at all levels. The sand policy is a complete failure and marred by corruption,” he said.

He observed that only the TDP chief, N. Chandrababu Naidu, can save the State from the corrupt rulers. “When he took the reigns as the Chief Minister in 1995, the State was in a financial crisis, but by 1999, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu could bring the State out of it,” he said.

Referring to Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, Mr. Ravindra Reddy said that though Pawan Kalyan is considered weak as an administrator, he is honest and proved himself as one who is opposed to corruption.

Saying that he was ashamed to be in YSRCP, the former Minister said that he is confident that some other good party would take him in. “I will contest from a better party in the coming elections,” he said, adding that he was hopeful that Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena would ally to fight the 2024 elections.

Mr. Ravindra Reddy said that the Vivekananda Reddy murder case would go through sudden twists after January 3 when the arguments in the case were scheduled to take place. As the CBI had almost pinned down the prime accused in the case, the noose is set to tighten for many others in the State, he said.