Jagan is nervous about his party’s performance in general elections, says Naidu

December 15, 2023 04:17 am | Updated 04:17 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Claiming that the anti-incumbency factor in Andhra Pradesh is “strong like never before”, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the people are eagerly waiting to defeat YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the forthcoming elections.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has become nervous about the prospects of his party’s victory in the general elections and this is the reason for the change of the candidates in constituencies. Nevertheless, the reshuffling made by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is not going to prevent his party’s rout in the elections. People of the State gave that one chance which Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had asked for and he has proved to be a curse,” Mr. Naidu told the media at the party office near Mangalagiri on December 14 (Thursday).

The TDP national president said that the YSRCP would “bite the dust” in the 2024 elections. “It is due to this fear that leaders of the opposition parties are being persecuted. This is evident from the implication of leaders of the TDP and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) in false cases,” he said.

Of the 11 Assembly constituency in-charges appointed by the YSRCP a few days ago, five were Dalits and three were from the Backward Classes (BCs). It reflected how the YSRCP treated the Dalits, BCs and other downtrodden sections with disdain, he said.

“If Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has the courage and people are to believe his claims on the empowerment of those sections, he should replace himself with a candidate from the Dalit or a BC community in his constituency Pulivendula,” said Mr. Naidu, adding that he would pick up his party candidates after thoroughly checking their background and assessing their chances of winning.

“I will select the right candidates at the right time. Even the YSRCP activists and supporters are showing interest in the TDP’s super six schemes. This is our credibility,” he said.

Mr. Naidu demanded that the government release a White Paper on the loss caused by Cyclone Michaung, mainly in the agriculture sector, and the compensation to be paid to the farmers, and others who suffered major property damages.

He alleged that crops were damaged in about 22 lakh acres in 15 districts and the government was “callous in its approach” to the crisis even as a Central team took stock of the grim situation prevailing in the State.

