Jagan is determined to implicate Naidu in false cases as he is scared of him, says Lokesh

November 27, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - RAZOLE

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is determined to implicate his father N. Chandrababu Naidu in false cases as he was scared of Mr. Naidu.

Mr. Lokesh on Monday resumed his ‘Yuva Galam padayatra’ at Podalada village in Razole Assembly segment in Ambedkar Konaseema district, the same place where he had called off the yatra 79 days ago in the wake of Mr. Naidu’s arrest in the alleged AP Skill Development Corporation scam.

Addressing a large gathering at a public meeting at Podalada village in Razole Assembly segment on Monday, Mr. Lokesh stated; “The Andhra Pradesh High Court stood by truth and released Mr. Naidu on regular bail in the AP Skill Development Corporation scandal case.”

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has tried to frame Mr. Naidu in every project including Skill Development project, FiberNet, Inner Ring Road as he was unable to face Mr. Naidu,” said Mr. Lokesh.

“If Mr. Naidu was imprisoned for 53 days in a false case and charges, where should Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is accused in 38 cases involving scandals of ₹43,000 crore, be lodged?” asked Mr. Lokesh.

Mr. Lokesh has added that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has promised to revoke the old pension scheme for the government employees but he cheated them after he was voted to power by ignoring those promises. “The pending TA and DA will be paid to the police personnel within 100 days after coming to power in 2024,” said Mr. Lokesh.

On resumption of the padayatra, Mr. Lokesh has claimed; “The war has begun against the YSR Congress Party. The Yuva Galam has now become Praja Galam, the voice of the people.”

At least 20,000 supporters of both the TDP and JSP joined in the padayatra that passed through the Razole Assembly segment. TDP president K. Atchannaidu, Kimidi Kalavenkata Rao, Kollu Ravindra, Devineni Uma, Nimmakayala Chinna Rajappa also joined Mr. Lokesh on Monday.