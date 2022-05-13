Andhra Pradesh: Jagan is claiming credit for Central schemes, says Somu

BJP State president Somu Veerraju. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

May 13, 2022 22:11 IST

BJP is sure to wrest power in A.P. in 2024, he asserts

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Somu Veerraju on Friday said that the welfare schemes being implemented by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the State were no match to that of the series of programmes rolled out by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

At a press conference, he said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was sure to wrest power in Andhra Pradesh in the 2024 elections, which the party would fight in alliance with the Jana Sena Party (JSP).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Veerraju said that the YSRCP government in the State was not even doing 1% of what the Centre was doing in terms of welfare programmes. The YSRCP government had failed to provide basic infrastructure facilities in the State, he said, asking the party cadres to educate the people of the State on this.

Earlier, he participated in a meeting of the in-charges of Sakthi Centres in West Godavari district, at Tadepalligudem.

He said that the YSRCP government should review all sectors including education, medical and health and agriculture and called for a debate on the Centrally-sponsored programmes.

The BJP leader listed the Centre’s initiatives launched in various sectors. He said 20 different welfare schemes were in the agriculture sector, 15 programmes were being implemented in the school education sector through Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and several other schemes were being executed by the Centre.

Stating that the YSRCP government had launched a massive campaign, claiming credit for the Centrally-sponsored scheme, he said there was a need to make people aware of this.