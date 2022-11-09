Jagan is ambassador for destruction, alleges Lokesh

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
November 09, 2022 21:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary  Nara Lokesh on Wednesday alleged that the State was “experiencing JCB rule” and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was a brand ambassador for destruction but not for construction.  

Mr. Lokesh visited Ippatam village in Guntur district where houses were demolished in the name of road widening and interacted with the villagers. 

Later, speaking to reporters, he said that it was really surprising that the State government, which could not repair the damaged roads, was demolishing houses under the pretext of road widening.  The houses in Ippatam were razed only due to “political enmity,” he alleged. There is no bus service for Ippatam village. But, surprisingly, the government had come forward to widen the internal roads to 120 feet. Where was the need for road widening in Ippatam if such operations were not being taken up in other parts of the State?, he asked.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Lokesh alleged that not only the houses of the poor were being demolished, but even the buildings owned by TDP leaders were being brought down. The compound wall of the houses of the TDP leaders Ayyannapatrudu and Sabbam Hari were pulled down while the compound wall of Gitam University too was razed. The local MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy turned Mangalagiri as “the capital of destruction” of Andhra Pradesh. It seems the poor should not have their own houses close to Mr. Jagan’s residence and thus such constructions were pulled down, he alleged. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app