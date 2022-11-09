Jagan is ambassador for destruction, alleges Lokesh

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday alleged that the State was “experiencing JCB rule” and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was a brand ambassador for destruction but not for construction.

Mr. Lokesh visited Ippatam village in Guntur district where houses were demolished in the name of road widening and interacted with the villagers.

Later, speaking to reporters, he said that it was really surprising that the State government, which could not repair the damaged roads, was demolishing houses under the pretext of road widening. The houses in Ippatam were razed only due to “political enmity,” he alleged. There is no bus service for Ippatam village. But, surprisingly, the government had come forward to widen the internal roads to 120 feet. Where was the need for road widening in Ippatam if such operations were not being taken up in other parts of the State?, he asked.

Mr. Lokesh alleged that not only the houses of the poor were being demolished, but even the buildings owned by TDP leaders were being brought down. The compound wall of the houses of the TDP leaders Ayyannapatrudu and Sabbam Hari were pulled down while the compound wall of Gitam University too was razed. The local MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy turned Mangalagiri as “the capital of destruction” of Andhra Pradesh. It seems the poor should not have their own houses close to Mr. Jagan’s residence and thus such constructions were pulled down, he alleged.